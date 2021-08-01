A YOUNG girl from York is set to have inches cut off her hair to support those living with hair loss - as well as another charity.
Paige East-Watson, 9, will brave the hair cut on Thursday (August 5) to support The Cameron Boyce Foundation and the Little Princess Trust.
Speaking on her donation page, Paige said: "I will be donating my hair to the charity that makes wigs for children that have lost their own hair due to cancer and other illnesses."
The Cameron Boyce Foundation was set up in 2019 in memory of the Disney Channel actor who sadly passed away in the same year. The foundation honours the legacy of Cameron by aiming to reduce gun violence and curing epilepsy through digital campaigns, partnerships and financial support.
Paige chose to support the foundation as she is a "huge fan" of Cameron's work and the films he appears in - including Disney's 'Descendants' in which Boyce plays Carlos De Vil, son of the infamous villain - Cruella De Vil.
All of the hair that is cut off during Paige's challenge will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.
To support Paige, visit her donation page here.
