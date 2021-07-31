WEEKLY Covid case rates in York and both North and East Yorkshire have dropped again - the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has dropped by nine, taking it to 252.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which is 306.9 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 54 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,296.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 31, taking it to 311.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 133 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 43,109.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire that rate has dropped by 55, taking it to 362.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 160 cases have been recorded in East Riding, taking the total for the pandemic to 25,776.
Across the UK, a further 26,144 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,856,528.
Seventy-one more Covid deaths have been recorded in hospitals across the country.
