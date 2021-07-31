A FOURTH man has been arrested this afternoon in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal to find the 18-year-old today (July 31) and were searching for him in the West Yorkshire area.
Police have confirmed that he was arrested this afternoon in relation to the incident in Skipton on Wednesday night (28 July). He is currently in police custody.
Officers were called Aireville Park at around 8pm on Wednesday following a report of a man in his 40s suffering stab wounds at the location.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
One man was arrested in Skipton shortly after the incident occurred and two men were arrested the next day at addresses in West Yorkshire.
Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Sygrove of the Major Investigation Team, said today: “While there is understandable concern in the local community following Wednesday’s events, I’d stress that we are continuing to treat it as an isolated incident. We do not believe there’s a wider risk to the public.”
Anyone who has information about the incident who has not yet come forward is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number: 12210170118 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.