YOUNG players at York golf club took part in a fun day at their local club after months of being unable to play during the pandemic.
Junior coaching resumed at Pike Hills Golf Club on May 1. The club said the children were "eager" to return and the coaching has been "enthusiastically" supported by parents. Forty children are registered and attend two sessions on Saturday afternoon.
A promising young golfer, Olivia, was appointed junior captain and as part of her Duke of Edinburgh award after helping out with golf sessions at the club.
On Saturday July 24, a 'Fun Afternoon' was held when twenty two young golfers took part in six games. Following the games, the children enjoyed hot dogs and burgers in the Pike hills clubhouse.
Lady captain at the golf club, Linda Whaley, said: "As well as learning new skills, junior golf is about having fun and making new friends."
A prize presentation took place later in the day with vice captain, Graham Bootland, handing out a prize to everyone who took part and Linda Whaley presenting the winners of each group with an individual prize.
