FIRE crews have been called to York city centre to remove unsafe glass from a building.
Crews from Huntington Fire Station are on the scene with the platform in Goodramgate removing panes of glass from an unsafe window.
Acomb and Huntington station manager, Tony Walker, and North Yorkshire Police shared this on Twitter.
Busy morning already for our York Inner Police officers, in York City centre today 🚨🚓— North Yorkshire Police - York (@NYP_York) July 31, 2021
With big thanks @NorthYorksFire who this morning we worked alongside in Goodramgate area 🚒👨🚒👮♂️
Removing a large shard of glass, dangerously hanging over the footpath. 😉👍#NYPdigitalPCSO pic.twitter.com/MDkjBDHxI6
