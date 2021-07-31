A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched a summer cash raffle in aid of patient care - with a top prize of £2,500.

Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough has launched the raffle with prizes ranging from £50 up to the top prize of £2,500.

Margaret Middlebrook, chairman of the board of trustees at the hospice, said: “At Saint Catherine’s, we are always looking ahead to how we can provide the most outstanding care for our patients and their loved ones, both now and in the future.

“One of the ways you can help us do this is to take part in our summer raffle. Every ticket sold will help us to raise much-needed funds to ensure we can provide specialist end-of-life care, 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge to those who need it.”

Anna Anderson-Hawkes, a retired nurse, won £50 on the spring raffle. She has provided training in the past for patients at Saint Catherine’s on relaxation and anxiety – and she has also had a family member cared for at the hospice.

Anna said: “I would encourage others to take part in the raffle as it’s such a good cause and it supports the hospice’s services.”

Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops, by emailing the fundraising department at fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk or by calling 01723 378406 and speaking to one of the team.

The raffle will be drawn on August 26. Further details can be found on the Saint Catherine's website.