THERE are set to be a number of temporary traffic restrictions in York over the coming months while development work is carried out around the city.
Restrictions will be in place in Eboracum Way from August 1 until June 22 next year due to nearby buildings works.
There will be restrictions on the Murton Footpath, Skelton Footpath and Strensall Footpath between August 1 and January 31 next year due to bridge replacement works.
Road resurfacing work will be carried out in Greengales Lane in Wheldrake between August 2 - 5.
Drainage work will cause restrictions in Osbaldwick Village between August 2 and October 1.
Road maintenance work will be carried out in Bramham Road in the city on August 2.
Restrictions will be in place while tree work is carried out in St Mary’s / Marygate Lane between August 2 - 3.
Road maintenance work will cause restrictions in Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe on August 4.
Restrictions will be in place in Water Lane between August 9 - 12 for road resurfacing works.
Electricity grid work will take place in the Marygate Lane Footpath between August 9 - 13.
Traffic signal refurbishment work will be carried out in Haxby Road between August 9 - 27.
There will also be restrictions in Carmelite Street on August 11 due to nearby building works.
Remember to keep these restrictions in mind when travelling around the city.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.