POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of caravan that occurred in a North Yorkshire village.
The theft occurred on Park Lane, Cowling between 9pm on Wednesday (July 28) and 7am the day after.
The caravan is a Lunar Quasar FB 2006, twin axel in white, similar to the one pictured, and was displaying the registration KV66 WWZ.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles or people seen in the area at the relevant times.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Gasson. You can also email david.gasson@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210170400.
