THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid rate in the city - according to the latest data from Public Health England (PHE).
The latest figures on the PHE map show Wigginton to have the highest rate in the city with a figure of 459.1 cases per 100,000 population and 28 cases in the area - meaning the area is shaded purple on the map as the rate is between 400 and 799.
The second highest rate in the city is shown to be in Holgate West, which is also shaded purple on the map as the rate is 416.3 cases per 100,000 population with 39 cases in the area.
Acomb has the lowest rate in the city with 133.7 cases per 100,000 population and 14 cases in the area - meaning it is shaded light blue on the map.
Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, York city centre and Clifton North are all also shaded light blue as the rate in the area is between 100 and 199.
In surrounding areas, Stamford Bridge and Sutton Upon Derwent is shaded purple as the area is shown to have a rate of 715.9 cases per 100,000 population - with 65 cases in the area.
You can view the PHE map here.
