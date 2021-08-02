YORK is home to one the best museums in the country, research has found - just in time for family fun over the Summer holidays.

The research - carried out by New Care Homes - has listed the Best Museum Days Out to head out and explore this summer.

The British Museum topped the list while the North stole the show with two museums in the top three.

The Imperial War Museum in Manchester ranked second while The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds landed third place.

The National Railway Museum won fourth place - beating the iconic National History Museum in London.

The only other location on the list was Bradford's National Science and Media Museum in 10th place.

Rankings were determined based on experience and affordability - from cost of admission, cost of parking and the number of onsite cafes or restaurants to the average time it takes to tour the entire museum.

As the UK begins to open up and the summer holidays set in, families across the UK are keen to get back out in the world and experience culture.

With collections, family-friendly activity days and interactive exhibitions on offer, museums are a fantastic and affordable way to keep kids active and entertained.

Dawn Collett, commissioning director at New Care Homes, said museums are "really important" for our health.

Dawn said: "If the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that getting out and about is really important for our physical and mental health. Museums are an absolutely fantastic way to help us stay active and engaged, especially in the post-lockdown landscape.

"They offer such a wide variety of exciting events and exhibitions, and you’d be surprised just how many miles you can cover in one visit!

"We hope this list will be a great starting point for anyone who is looking for something to do or somewhere to explore this summer and beyond."