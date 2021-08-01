A HOTELIER is the latest business owner to join the York BID boardroom.

Rebecca Hill, the owner of Galtres Lodge and Forest Restaurant on Low Petergate, will join the organisation as a board director.

York BID - short for 'Business Improvement District' - is a non-profit, independent organisation that aims to strengthen the city's economy, environment and reputation.

Made up of influential representatives from key business sectors, partner organisations and levy-paying businesses, York BID aims to identify improvements and bring about action.

Discussing her appointment, Rebecca said: "I am delighted to have joined York BID on its Board of Directors.

"I look forward to contributing as our wonderful city continues to recover and – hopefully – thrive in the wake of COVID-19, following an enormously challenging time for the hospitality industry and other business sectors.

"We’re at a crucial post-pandemic juncture and we need to ensure that York makes decisions that not only sustain us in the short term but also generate long term benefits.

"By adding my experience to the board, I will hopefully add a different perspective, helping York BID as we seek to achieve those aims.”

In addition to her new responsibilities with York BID, Rebecca will continue in her role as Chair of Indie York (the York Independent Business Association) and remain on the executive committee of the Hospitality Association York (HAY).

In further exciting news for Rebecca and her team, Galtres Lodge has recently received accreditation from the Good Business Charter, which recognises responsible business practices.

Developed in partnership with the Confederation of British Industry, the Trades Union Congress and the Federation of Small Businesses, The Good Business Charter promotes responsible behaviour through ten key components, including employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility and ethical sourcing.

As the first city in the UK to sign up to the Charter, York is a champion of the pioneering initiative, which it’s hoped will create a better, fairer and more sustainable future for the community.

Discussing the hotel’s joining of the charter, Rebecca Hill said: “We are delighted to have joined the Good Business Charter to help us continue to ensure the highest standards of being a responsible, fair and caring business.”