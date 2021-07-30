DRIVERS are being reminded to watch out for a host of road closures at the weekend.
Roads across York city centre will be closed from about 4am on Sunday (August 1), until 2pm the same day for the York 10k road race to take place.
The event starts and finishes close to York Racecourse and key routes around York including Nunnery Lane, Bishopthorpe Road, Bridge Street, Campleshon Road, Knavesmire Road, Micklegate and St Helen's Square will all be closed to traffic while the race takes place.
All roads are expected to be reopened by 2pm at the latest.
