A WOMAN in her 80s was knocked over by a car earlier this week - and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon (July 27) in Baffam Lane in Brayton.

North Yorkshire Police officers believe the woman was hit by a black car that drove away from the scene after stopping briefly. The woman sustained injuries to her foot during the incident.

The driver of the black car, witnesses and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number: 12210171205.

 