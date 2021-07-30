A WOMAN in her 80s was knocked over by a car earlier this week - and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon (July 27) in Baffam Lane in Brayton.
North Yorkshire Police officers believe the woman was hit by a black car that drove away from the scene after stopping briefly. The woman sustained injuries to her foot during the incident.
The driver of the black car, witnesses and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number: 12210171205.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.