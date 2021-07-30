A YORK man who started a new business during the pandemic has let the city's history and culture inspire his latest venture.

The business, which started trading during the Covid-19 pandemic, is going from strength to strength with the launch of a new range of artisan shaving creams.

York Swirling Soapery was founded by John Greener earlier this year after he says a short spell on furlough gave him the opportunity to hone his soap making skills.

His new products, artisan shaving creams, include those inspired by his love for York and Yorkshire and he has used these influences to create products which showcase the best of York, for example his ‘Shambles Folklore’ cream is scented with vanilla, oranges, jasmine and rose and is inspired by the shops on the medieval street. John’s ‘Coffee-Daze’ shaving cream is inspired by York’s café culture and all of the independent coffee shops in the city.

The new artisan creams will be debuted this weekend at York River Market, in Dame Judi Dench Walk next to the Museum Gardens and takes place between 10 am and 5.30 pm tomorrow (Saturday July 31). John will also be at the market on Saturdays August 14 and 28. Those who are unable to attend can also shop the range now via www.yorkswirlingsoapery.co.uk.

John said: “I love York and I wanted to create a range of products which are inspired by and showcase just what York has to offer. We know that times have been tough for city centres across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so I’m really looking forward to attending York River Market this weekend alongside other independent businesses from York and we’d love to see as many of you there as possible.”