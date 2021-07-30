YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped again over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by 18, taking it to 261.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which is 333.1 cases per 100,000 population.
A further 102 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,242.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 36, taking it to 342.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 255 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 42,876.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 30, taking it to 417.7 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 179 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 29,622 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,830,774.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.