A WOMAN who has twice survived breast cancer is shaving her hair off to raise money for the Harrogate Hospital and community charity.

Wendy Pullan, 56, who has worked for the Harrogate and District Foundation Trust (HDFT) as a catering staff member for 25 years, has survived breast cancer twice.

Wendy had lost her mother to breast cancer at age 14, and after finding a lump herself at 33, she knew she had to get it checked out.

“I wanted to raise awareness as I was told I was too young to have breast cancer, but you know your own body.”

After five years of treatment, she received the ‘all clear’, but received a second diagnosis 20 years later at a routine check-up, and made the decision to remove her breasts.

Wendy said: “The most difficult thing was telling the kids.

“My way of dealing with it was just going into a bubble, I just wanted everyone to be normal and treat me the same, like nothing had changed, I didn’t take longer off work. But its important not to push anybody away- get help from talking to people who want to help, to wish you good luck for scans.

“I also kept a diary, recording my feelings, scan results and questions I had.”

Now, 33 years later, she has decided to shave her hair with Vision Hair in Knaresborough to raise money to support Harrogate hospital and community charity (HHCC), and to raise awareness of breast cancer in both men and women of all ages.

The big shave will happen on Friday, with a private event of family, friends and staff cheering her on.

HHCC is the charity for Harrogate District Hospital and Community health services. They raise funds to support local patients and families, specialist equipment and training above what the NHS provides.

Sammy Lambert, business development, charity and volunteer manager said: “We are delighted that Wendy is wishing to support HHCC after her ordeal, the money will really help make a difference to staff working in the trust as well as patients receiving treatment.”