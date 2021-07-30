THE Government has confirmed that more than £34 million is to be invested in York flood defences over the next six years, according to York Outer MP Julian Sturdy.
He said more than £17 million would be delivered immediately during 2021-22 to finance current defence upgrades across the city as part of the York Flood Alleviation Scheme, established to ensure the terrible flooding of December 2015 could not be repeated.
"This funding allocation secures the way to better protecting over 1,700 York homes against floodwater when the projects are completed," he said.
The Tory MP said the cash allocation would mean concrete improvements in 2021-22, including £5.6 million for the Clifton Ings Barrier Bank, £1 million for defences in Bishopthorpe, and £200,000 for Westfield Beck.
“Having continuously pressed for our community to receive the necessary flood protection funding, I am glad to see this money coming through, with clarity on ongoing investment all the way to 2027," he said.
"The high waters of this January and limited flooding of early 2020 show how vital this investment is. It is good to see the government delivering on their commitments to our community."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment