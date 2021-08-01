A NORTH Yorkshire cricket club has joined forces with a local pub to support the work of a hospice with a cash boost.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough has received a generous donation of £1,200 from the team at Scalby Cricket Club.

The club was aiming to raise around £500 through sponsored kit including shirts and hoodies, which were offered to team members for a donation.

The kit was kindly sponsored by the Nags Head pub in Scalby and features their logo on the front, with a ‘proud to support Saint Catherine’s’ logo on the back.

Scalby Cricket Club chairmann Daniel Gregory said: “We were absolutely delighted to more than double our target of £500 and raise over £1,000 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

James Durham, landlord of the Nags Head said that the decision to support the hospice was a "no-brainer".

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the phenomenal support of James and Stacey at the Nags Head in Scalby. Their generous backing has made this donation possible so a huge thank you to them both for their continued support", Mr Gregory added.

Meanwhile, Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled to receive this generous donation, which will go towards looking after patients both in the hospice and their own homes.

"We can only do what we do at Saint Catherine’s with the help of our wonderful supporters in the community, so we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Scalby Cricket Club and the Nags Head.”