THE former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, is to chair the board of international development agency Christian Aid.
Dr Sentamu, who will become the first person of African descent to take on the role when he succeeds Dr Rowan Williams, has been outspoken on issues of poverty and justice in the UK and globally for many years.
Christian Aid’s CEO Amanda Khozi Mukwashi said his appointment was 'wonderful news' for it. "Dr Sentamu brings with him a passion and energy for global justice, a deep love of the Church and a profound theological understanding that will be able to speak into the crises of climate change, Covid, conflict and debt that are affecting the world’s poorest communities."
Dr Sentamu said that to chair the board, which was deeply committed to eradicating injustice, disadvantage, increasing mutual accountability and had a prophetic voice in addressing issues of poverty and power, was a 'great honour and challenge.'
He said that in 2004, he had visited Herat Province, in Western Afghanistan, to see and encourage Christian Aid workers there. "They blew my mind and I rejoiced greatly to discover that they had favour with all the people."
