PLANS have been submitted for a 'clean bakery' with vegan and gluten-free treats in York city centre.
The application was submitted to City of York Council to convert the empty shop space at 39 Parliament Street into The Naked Deli, an independent Northern food chain.
It would be a new use for the former office of travel agency Flight Centre, which closed in August 2020. Bosses said the decision was a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the enduring crisis that the travel industry is facing".
The Naked Deli specialises in clean, gluten-free and refined sugar free treats - all made in house at its 'clean bakery'.
The deli has a selection of vegan and protein treats with the website promising only "the best whole ingredients".
It would be the brand's first venture in Yorkshire with five existing stores between Newcastle and Glasgow.
The Newcastle stores boast a breakfast menu - complete with vegan avocado toast, Acai smoothie bowls, a 'Hash Bowl' and more - as well as deli salads and dishes like sweet and sticky Korean beef, crispy Aubergine Katsu and grilled Asian style chicken satay.
The Deli also offers protein shakes and so-called superfood smoothies.
Summerbell Architecture, on behalf of The Naked Deli, proposed oak flooring and panelled walls to "keep the integrity of the building intact".
The external shop front would be painted grey with red signage.
The application can be found via the Council's planning portal under reference '21/01809/ADV'.
