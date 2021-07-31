SUMMER holiday activities are set to get underway at a pioneering woodmeadow between York and Selby.

Three Hagges Woodmeadow, just south of Escrick by the A19, has designed all the events with everyone’s safety uppermost in mind and with strict measures in place.

These events kick off on Saturday, August 7 at 9.30am with the Small Mammal Breakfast, which explores the wonderful selection of voles, mice, shrews and other small mammals that live in the woodmeadow.

Experts Ann Hanson and Rob Masheder from the Yorkshire Mammal Group will help to find and record them. This event is repeated on Sunday, August 8 at the same time and lasts for two hours.

Meanwhile, on every Monday in August, there will be a series of Summer Haggelettes Outdoor Stay and Play sessions from 10.15am to 11.45am and from 1.15pm to 2.45pm. These are friendly get-togethers, featuring exploration, play, art and storytelling for those aged 18 months to five years.

There are also a series of Wild Wednesdays throughout August at the woodmeadow, again from 10.15am to 11.45am and 1.15pm to 2.25pm. These comprise an exciting series of outdoor challenges for the over fives which include mini beasts, ponds, habitats and planting. At the end, all participants will be awarded the RSPB Wild Challenge Bronze Award.

Dave Raffaelli, chairman of the Three Hagges Woodmeadow Trust, said: “These are great opportunities for children to come together again and to prepare for going back to school in September.

“It will be wonderful for everyone to spend quality time outside, in the fresh air and amidst nature, after the challenging restrictions of the past 16 months. We feel it’s more important than ever to appreciate and understand the beauty and magic of nature and these events, with experts on hand, will be both enjoyable and informative.

“Overall, our summer events provide an exclusive opportunity to learn all about the thriving woodland ecosystem and the animals, flowers and plants within it at the woodmeadow.

Dave added: “You can enjoy a discount on many events by becoming a Friend and sponsoring a square in Three Hagges Woodmeadow. There a number of fantastic benefits to becoming a Friend and donations from supporters are vital in enabling us to carry out our ambitious programme of woodmeadow creation, research, and education about nature.”

Contact enquiries@woodmeadowtrust.org.uk