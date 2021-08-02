IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.
September 1983, Geoff Robinson, pictured above, became the York Bass North Darts League individual men’s champion after beating his Yearsley Grove colleague Mick Rawcliffe during the finals played at Holgate Road Working Men’s Club.
Also pictured are semi-finalists Barrie Holden, Mick Rawcliffe and Bert Langfield.
Next up...
LEEMAN ROAD WMC 1979: Pictured above, finalists of the York Federation Darts League individual finals, Alwyn Smith, Roy Hicks, Bruce Alexander and Peter Hart.
PAIRS FINAL 1979: May Wood presents the Jack Wood Memorial Trophy to the winners, Mr Barry Noble and Mrs Maxine Meek, at The Punch Bowl, Lowther Street.
BRITISH GOLD CUP PAIRS DARTS CHAMPIONS 1980: Winning the British Gold Cup Pairs Darts title at Stoke on Trent, are left, Stuart Holden of Falcon Close, Haxby and right, Peter Dickinson from Pontefract.
YORK LADIES LEAGUE 1984: York Ladies League individual champion Maureen Tindall (Falcon) on the left, is pictured here with the beaten finalist Sandra Winters (Bridge)and losing semi-finalist Dot Grace (Lord Nelson), during the finals at Clarence Street WMC.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
