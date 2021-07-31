AN axe-wielding Viking will be running 17 miles from Riccall to Stamford Bridge for charity on September 11 in full armour, complete with helmet.

Tom Bell, a solicitor from York, is running to raise £2,000 for research into Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) which has affected his family.

He will be running past where the battle of Stamford Bridge took place and was inspired by the reenactment group he is part of, The Volsung Vikings.

Tom said: “My family think I’m a mad idiot for doing this run, but I want to say thank you to the Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Support Group- they were there for us, and now we want to be there for them- and yes I will be notifying the police!”

HSP is a diagnosis of the upper motor neurons which cause muscle stiffness, paralysis of the lower limbs and can lead to anything from mild clumsiness, severe loss of mobility or even loss of legs.

“My father-in-law has been diagnosed- it was devastating when my wife, Becca, was told she had a 50/50 chance of carrying the gene, and she was pregnant at the time, we were heartbroken that it could possibly affect the children.

“We were on holiday in Arran when we got the negative test result back- it had been hanging over our heads and it was wonderful to hear the news in beautiful scenery after months of waiting."

Tom doesn’t describe himself as a natural runner, so to get to 17 miles, he is gradually building up the distance, taking three fitness classes and cross training every week, and running with a rucksack full of stones.

He said: “The gear is uncomfortable to run in, it weighs 15kg, parts of the costume need to be strapped down so they don’t slap me as I run- I will be with two support runners.”