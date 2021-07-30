A FRESH warning for thunderstorms and torrential downpours has been issued for York and parts of North and East Yorkshire today.
The Met Office yellow warning runs from 11am this morning until 10pm this evening.
It says heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause some flooding and travel disruption.
It warns that f of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life, there could be difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there could be power cuts.
