POLICE are investigating following a collision in the village of Towton near Tadcaster.
The incident happened at around 12.45am today (July 30) and involved a Ford Fiesta driven by a 17-year-old boy that collided with a stationary Volkswagen Polo and a garden wall.
The driver and four teenage girls who were passengers in the Fiesta, were all taken to hospital for treatment to various injuries. Although some injuries are serious, none are believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Fiesta has been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw two vehicles – a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Vauxhall Corsa travelling along the A162 from Sherburn-in-Elmet or along main street in Towton, is urged to get in touch if they have not already spoken to the police. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or personal CCTV that may have captured the incident or the lead up to the collision.
You should contact North Yorkshire Police via email to Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident number: 12210170836.
The Press also reported on the fire service involvement in the incident earlier today, which can be viewed here.
