A NEW residents’ association is being formed to help neighbours collaborate on shared issues including student behaviour and road maintenance.

It will cover 620 houses close to the University of York from Newland Park Drive and Thief Lane over to Devon Place and Kexby Avenue.

The University of York and City of York Council have both expressed their encouragement for the new association.

Talking about past issues, Martin Emerson, association founder, 63, from Newland Park Drive, said: “The students have caused problems of drunken behaviour and rare cases of vandalism. Once there was a DJ system people could hear two streets away- although they came round and apologised for the noise later. They've have also parked cars across drives, blocking the whole road.”

A University of York spokesperson said they have good existing lines of communication with residents. He said: “The Good Neighbours Forum has been hosted by the university for many years to engage with our communities and improve relationships.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport, said: “Residents have been very positive about the recent approval for an extension to the residents parking area, which will help to reduce non-resident traffic during the university term time.”

Martin also explained that potholes from asphalt on top of street cobbles need repairing.

Cllr D'Agorne said: “Between 2018 and 2020 City of York Council spent £17.3 million repairing and resurfacing roads. Our budget for 2021/22 is £5.6 million.”

Martin hopes it will help neighbours to get to know one another, including students, and have a “good social element”.