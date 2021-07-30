POLICE have released CCTV footage of people they would like to speak to after a food delivery bag containing personal items was stolen in York city centre.
The incident occurred at around 8pm on Friday, May 7 outside the Mommy Thai restaurant in King Street, York.
A bag belonging to the company Deliveroo was taken from a bike outside the entrance to the restaurant while the owner was inside.
The bag is a professional asset which allowed the owner to carry out his work – it also contained a number of personal items.
Police are working to identify those pictured in this CCTV footage.
Anyone who can assist with identifying those involved or who have any other information relating to this incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 12210113383.
If you would like to give information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.