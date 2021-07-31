A NER partnership between The JORVIK Group and York’s Guild of Media Arts will form part of a digital art project that connects 14 cities around the world.

South Korean media artist and film-maker, Taeheon Lee, will be hosted by York for a virtual residency, in which he will collaborate with other artists to create a series of digital works under the theme of 'PLAY'.

Professor Chris Bailey, clerk of York’s Guild of Media Arts, said: "The last 18 months has changed how people work together and connect, and changed the way people interact with art and live performance stretching what digital media can do.

"This is the perfect time and space for us to be able to demonstrate how media arts can break through boundaries, with an exhibition of digital works that can be seen globally."

The initiative involves 14 cities which hold UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts status, including Austin, Toronto, Tel Aviv and Dakar.

Each city has selected an artist to represent them, who will meet in three virtual workshops to bring their ideas together to create an online exhibition called City to City, at the end of the year.

York’s selected artist, Taeheon, studied at the Royal College of Art in London and is based in Gwangju, South Korea.

This is the second year of the City to City initiative, which was created as a response to the global pandemic as a way of engaging with artists who were struggling to secure commissions in a locked-down world.

Director of attractions at JORVIK Group, Sarah Maltby said the the group are "delighted" to be involved in the "very appealing" initiative as it allows them to teach further afield connecting with cities across the globe.