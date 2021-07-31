A YORKSHIRE-THEMED superhero will lead the Yorrkshire Day celebrations at a popular city venue tomorrow (August 1).
Yorkshire’s own superhero 'Yorkshire-Man' will be fronting the celebration of 'God's Own County' at York Maze tomorrow.
The fun will include Yorkshire-pudding tossing - and York Maze are encouraging everyone to get involved.
York Maze owner, Tom Pearcy said: “With an ey up and away, Yorkshire-Man will read out the Yorkshire Declaration prior to the start of the Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition at 1.30pm.
"The child and adult with the biggest throws will be crowned winners."
All the York Maze staff will be wearing flat caps and York Maze are encouraging their visitors to follow suit and wear a flap cap in honour of Yorkshire Day.
The New York Brass Band will entertain the crowds with their mix of contemporary tunes and Yorkshire favourites throughout the day.
Further information on York Maze can be found on the venue's website at: www.yorkmaze.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment