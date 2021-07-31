A TRUST in York are set to host a sportsperson's dinner - including athletes that have overcome a disability to excel in their sport.
The Wilberforce Trust will host the dinner event at the LNER Community Stadium in September - to help fundraise for the charity which supports those living with sensory impairments.
Jane Carter, head of development at the trust, said: "We are delighted to welcome as our special guests, Will Jubb, York City Knights rugby player who lost an eye at the age of three, Nigel Limb, who lost 80 per cent of his sight in a speedway accident and now undertakes speed challenges for charity on his Triumph Bonneville and Antonia Bunyan, a young visually impaired GoalBall player in the GB Paralympic squad who narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo games."
Guests will be welcomed with a glass of fizz and enjoy a three-course meal. There will also be a chance to bid for signed David Beckham and Marcus Rashford shirts and other sports memorabilia.
Funds raised will be spent on the trust's family project Club Wilber, which supports families with visually impaired children by providing a range of accessible and inclusive activities and events
To book your tickets online, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.