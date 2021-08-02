At York Conferences we have been hosting conferences and events for over 50 years, offering a range of accommodation and management services.
Ranging from truly historic to state of the art, York Conferences has a great variety of venues in York.
Situated both at our lakeside campus and our city centre location, our entire portfolio of venues offer state of the art audio-visual opportunities with a fantastic team on hand to provide technical support.
Our award-winning chefs will cater for your event, designing a menu to suit your needs.
We offer an excellent event management package, and your dedicated coordinator will help make sure your event runs seamlessly from start to finish.
