POLICE officers set off from York police station early today on a 180-mile cycle ride in memory of colleagues who have died in the line of duty.

Inspector Denise Wond, of North Yorkshire Police, was one of those taking part in the Police Unity Tour which ends at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire tomorrow afternoon.

Denise, who is based at Thirsk and has been a serving officer for 28 years, was cheered on at the start by supporters including North Yorkshire's Chief Constable, Lisa Winward.

She said she was riding in memory of Police Constable Norman Garnham,who was killed on March 2, 1977, aged 25, when he was fatally wounded with a knife while arresting a youth at Skeeby, Richmondshire.

“It is a great privilege for me to be riding in the Police Unity Tour in memory of a local officer, Norman Garnham," said Denise, who is taking part in the tour for the third year.

" I’ve spoken to his family and they feel really pleased and honoured that I’m doing this.

“Everyone who is taking part in the event is also raising funds for Care of Police Survivors, a UK charity dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty.

“I will be really grateful for any offers of sponsorship for this very important charity which provides an incredible service to bereaved families.”

Following the ride, there will be a ceremonial procession to the Arboretum on Sunday involving hundreds of other officers from across the UK, to take part in a memorial service with families of fallen officers.

To sponsor Denise, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Denise-Wond4.