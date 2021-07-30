FIVE people were injured in a crash.

The accident happened at shortly before 1am this morning (July 30) in Towton near Tadcaster

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Tadcaster have been called to a road traffic collision involving a Ford Fiesta which had collided with a parked VW Polo and a garden wall.

"Five occupants of the vehicle were out on our arrival. The driver, a man in his twenties, and four girls who were passengers in their mid-teens were all taken to hospital with injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to possible spinal injuries.

"Crews made both vehicles safe and administered first aid until the arrival of an ambulance."

 