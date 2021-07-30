A CAR ended up on its roof after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 12.26pm yesterday (July 29) after reports of an accident in York Road in Thirsk.
A service spokesman said Tadcaster and Ripon firecrews responded to a collision involving two cars with one vehicle on its roof.
On arrival they found that no one was trapped but there were two people walking wounded at the scene who required treatment from paramedics.
Firecrews made the vehicles safe.
