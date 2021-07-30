STUDENTS and staff at a York school are holding a memorial meeting to celebrate the life of the school’s former head boy who died aged 17.

Peter Woodmansey a student at Bootham School, died of septicaemia at Leeds General Infirmary in December last year, less than three weeks after receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia and despite having responded well to early treatment.

Chris Jeffery, head teacher at the independent Quaker school in Bootham, told The Press at the time Peter’s death had come as an ‘unimaginable blow’ to his family and to his many friends in the Bootham community.

A celebration of Peter's life had to be postponed because of the pandemic, and will now be held on Sunday, September 5 at 2pm at Bootham School Meeting Hall.

A post on the school's website says: "If kindness were a person, it would be Peter.

"Along with the Woodmansey family and as a school community, we will gather for a Quaker Meeting to remember Peter and celebrate his life."

Peter was the youngest of four children, all of whom have attended the school.

His mother Alison is a GP in the city who has been working on the local Covid-19 response team, and his father Michael retired as Vicar of Heworth last year.

Peter is also mourned by his three siblings Stephen, Andrew and Sarah.

Staff, students and members of the school community can register to attend here.