SQUATTERS who were evicted from the York Barbican site have now occupied a former music venue in the city.

They have moved into the building in Toft Green which operated as Fibbers until it shut its doors in January last year.

The Press had reported in 2019 that the future of the venue was in doubt after the club revealed its premises had been sold to a new developer.

But, following an agreement between the developers North Star and Fibbers, the night club was allowed to stay at the site for another six months.

We reported that the site could now become office blocks after the developer confirmed it would be submitting a planning application.

One of the squatters who has moved in, Patrick Thelwell, said the intention was to create a community centre, a pay-as-you-feel cafe, a radical library and a live music, arts and poetry venue.

This is similar to the aims of the 'Barbican Community Centre,' created on vacant land next to York Barbican before the squatters were evicted.

A sign in the window of the new squat says 'Welcome to the Barbican Community Centre @Fibbers. Come in to lend a hand, clean up or just have a chat. All are welcome (unless you're going to evict us)."

The Press will be seeking comment tomorrow from North Star in response to allegations made by the squatters.