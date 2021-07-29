Police searching for missing 76-year-old York man Anthony Atkinson say they have recovered a body from the River Ouse at Clifton Ings.
A passerby called North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at about 2.40pm this afternoon after noticing a figure in the water between Clifton Bridge and the A1237.
The fire boat crew and a police underwater search unit from Humberside recovered the body at 5pm. York Rescue Boat also assisted.
Although the body has not yet been formally identified, police say is believed to be Mr Atkinson. His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.
An urgent appeal was put out earlier this week to help trace Mr Atkinson, who had been reported missing from home.
Mr Atkinson, from the Acomb area, had been last seen by his family at about 8.30am on Tuesday when he went out for a walk.
Police today thanked everyone who had responded to the appeal. They say they are still investigating the missing person case.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12210169245.
