FIRE crews assisted police at an incident on York's River Ouse this afternoon.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service's rescue boat is pictured returning to its base on Kings Staith at 5pm.
A service spokesperson said it was called at 2.41pm to assist at a police incident on the river, between Clifton Bridge and the York Outer Ring Road.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident related to a search for a missing person.
