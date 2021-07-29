A rare Harry Potter book from the very first days of the magic phenomenon has sold for £80,000 at a North Yorkshire auctioneer's.
The first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was among several rare books, maps and manuscripts that went under the hammer at Tennants in Leyburn yesterday.
It was one of only 500 books in the first run of the first edition and was bought by the vendors in 1997, the year Harry Potter made his bookshop debut.
Since then, millions of copies of the book and of its six successors have been sold across the world in many languages.
According to Tennants, the book bought yesterday was in "exceptional condition".
It was originally sold in Nottingham in Sisson and Parker bookshop then part of the Dillons chain, later taken over by Waterstones. It closed in 2005.
Yesterday's buyer will have to pay a buyer's premium on top of the sale price.
Of the 500 case-bound books in the printing run, 300 went to libraries and, according to Tennants "experienced a high rate of loss and damage".
Last year, another of the 500 books went under the hammer for £60,000 in Staffordshire.
Other books in the Tennants sale included a collection of CS Lewis titles which went for £39,000 in separate lots.
Altogether the 209 lots in the sale fetched £259,620.
