POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a Shell petrol station in Escrick - which involved the cash drawer being stolen.
The incident occurred at around 2.30am today (July 29) at the petrol station in York Road.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "It is believed two men entered the store after damaging the shutters and left a short time later taking a cash drawer with them. The men were wearing dark coloured clothing with gloves and their faces covered.
"Officers are keen to speak to anyone driving in the area around the time of the incident who either saw something which may assist officers with their investigation or who has dash-cam footage of the area."
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12210170212 when providing information to the force.
