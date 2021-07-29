UPDATED 5PM: The road has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

 

 

A CRASH is causing delays on a major road.

There are reports of a crash on the A19 just north of the York outer ringroad in the village of Skelton.

There is currently queuing traffic after an accident at Church Lane and the A19 is partially blocked.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It is not known at this time whether anyone has been injured.

More to follow.

 