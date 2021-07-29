THREE men have been arrested after a man died in Skipton last night (July 28).

North Yorkshire Police officers were called to Aireville Park at around 8pm following a report of a man suffering serious injuries at the location. The man was taken to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later. The man’s next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

One man was arrested in Skipton shortly after the incident occurred and two men have been arrested today from addresses in West Yorkshire. All of the men remain in police custody.

Areas of Aireville Park and the surrounding areas, including the leisure centre suffered disruption while the initial investigation into the incident was carried out. Officers would like to thank members of the public in the area for their patience and co-operation during this time.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed something, no matter how insignificant they may feel it is, to contact them with this information.

Investigators would also like to speak with anyone who was travelling in the area by vehicle and who may have dash-cam footage of the vicinity around the time.

Senior Investigation Officer, DI Steve Menzies, of the North Yorkshire Police Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man lost his life. Investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but I would like to reassure the local community that this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public”

“Information that the public may have is vitally important to us, and to the man’s family, so I urge anyone with any information to please make contact.”

Information can be provided directly to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference: NYP-28072021-0451.

If you would like to provide information anonymously then this can be done by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.