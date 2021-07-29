A NEW drive to recruit more foster carers in York will be launched on Yorkshire Day this weekend.
City of York Council’s fostering team has joined forces with others across Yorkshire to create a new ‘Foster4yourcouncil’ website, containing a host of information about fostering.
The site will be officially launched on Sunday to celebrate the work of foster carers across the region and the life changing impact they have on children’s lives.
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, said foster carers were 'ordinary people doing the most extraordinary job.'
He said: "The stable and caring environment which they provide really does help to change the lives of local children and young people for the better.
“We hope to help raise the profile of foster carers and encourage others to come forward by joining forces with other councils across the region. Yorkshire Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the work of our carers and encourage others to join them.”
To find out more about fostering in York go to www.york.gov.uk/fostering or, from Sunday, visit www.foster4yourcouncil.org and select the section on York. People can also email Fostering@york.gov.uk.
