YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped again - taking it below the 300 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 22, taking it to 279.7 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which is 353.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 91 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,140.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 44, taking it to 378.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 276 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 42,621.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 36, taking it to 447.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 187 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 25,437.
Across the UK, 31,117 more cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the pandemic to 5,801,561.
