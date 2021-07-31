THERE'S no better way to celebrate God's Own County than embarking on walks and adventures for Yorkshire Day.

Yorkshire Day is an annual celebration created by the Yorkshire Ridings Society in 1975 - largely in protest of the local government re-organisation of 1974.

Over the years, August 1 now acts as a celebration of the county's beautiful countryside, traditions and culture.

In honour of the special day, outdoor footwear brand SCARPA has rounded up 12 of the best walks and outdoor activities in Yorkshire.

From stunning seasides to secluded moorlands, there’s something for nature lovers, hikers and thrill seekers alike.

1. Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

Nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail is a 4.5 mile circular hike running between two stunning rivers. The well-defined footpath is perfect for those looking for a challenge. Along the way you will follow the stunning waterfalls and ancient woodlands that surround the trail.

On average, the hike takes around two to three hours. Be sure to stop off and enjoy the trail’s most famous waterfall, the spectacular Thornton Force. Here the river plunges 14 metres over the limestone – it is the perfect place to stop for a picnic break.

2. Ribblehead Viaduct Loop

The Ribblehead Viaduct is a stunning landmark situated in the North Yorkshire countryside, right on the Cumbrian border. This exhilarating 4-mile hike initially follows the Settle-Carlisle railway line, before heading up toward the cobbled village of Dent.

This hike takes you through breathtaking scenery and countryside – before heading through one of Ribblehead Viaduct’s impressive 24 arches. The viaduct was constructed back in the 19th century with over 1.5 million bricks.

3. Wainstones Walk

Hiking through the rocks and the moors, this walk is perfect for those who are looking for big sky views. It is a challenging 8-mile hike with plenty of steep uphills to undertake. But walkers will be rewarded with an eagle-eye view of North Yorkshire as you meander through the rocky crags.

You will also get the chance to skirt Urra Moor, the highest point in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Pictured, the coastline in Filey. Photo: Natasha Meek

4. Flamborough Head

If you are looking for an easy ramble with stunning views, the Flamborough Head Circular is for you. Along the spectacular chalk cliffs, you can take in the sea breeze whilst ambling along the 2.4 mile coastal loop.

With grassy paths and quiet roads, this walk starts and ends at the well-known Flamborough Head lighthouse. The route is ideal for birdwatchers and those looking to spot wildlife and nature.

Climbing spots

Whether you are a climbing newbie or looking for your next challenge, SCARPA says these are the best cliffs to try.

5. Malham Cove

This well-known natural beauty spot is a curved limestone formation standing 70 metres high above the Yorkshire Dales. Thanks to its horseshoe shaped cliff face, Malham Cove offers many options for climbers looking to scale its white limestone.

No matter what grade or style you are looking for, there are 280 climbs to choose from. Whether you are looking for sport climbing to traditional routes, there are breathtaking views all round and a good overhang for experienced climbers to try out.

6. Giggleswick South Crags

Not far from Settle in North Yorkshire you can find Giggleswick South Crags, one of Yorkshire’s most popular climbing sites. The grey limestone crags offer hundreds of climbing routes for all experience levels, from tricky ascents to traditional climbs.

Giggleswick South is split into two areas, South Upper and South Lower, both under dense tree coverage. This means climbers are protected from the heat on hot days when the sun is baking down.

7. Gordale Scar

Gordale Scar is a limestone ravine that boasts an impressive, deep gorge that has been formed over millions of years. With two waterfalls and 330ft high limestone cliffs, this is a must for climbers across Yorkshire and the country.

With over 100 climbs there is something for everyone to feel challenged and to take in the stunning scenery surrounding the gorge. Experienced climbers can try out the overhangs.

8. Caley Crags

Situated in West Yorkshire, the Caley Roadside Boulders can be found amongst the greenery of the Yorkshire countryside, where climbers often head up to enjoy some of the best bouldering in the county.

Perfect if you are a climbing beginner, these boulders offer some modest challenges, with many opting to take on the Sugarloaf and Blockbuster climbs, which are just some of the 87 routes available for climbers to try.

Thrillseeking activities

Looking for something to get the blood pumping? SCARPA have put together some of Yorkshire’s brilliant white knuckle experiences...

The Press Camera Club's Ronald Wood shared this picture of Cayton Bay in 2017.

9. Kitesurfing at Cayton Bay

For those unfamiliar with kitesurfing, it is an extreme sport where the surfer uses a large kite and wind power to be pulled along water, land or snow. It is perfect for getting your adrenaline going and you can do it right here in Yorkshire.

At Cayton Bay - a village found between Filey and Scarborough - surfers and kitesurfers alike can enjoy some of the best waves in the area, as well as plenty of flat spots. Thanks to its reef break, rather than a shore break, those looking to enjoy kitesurfing can enjoy much cleaner sets.

10. Caving in Nidderdale

Caving is one of the best ways to enjoy the natural beauty of Yorkshire’s national parks, with the opportunity to explore the underground networks, tunnels and passageways that lie within the countryside.

Nidderdale, an AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty), in the Yorkshire Dales, offers a range of exhilarating caving experiences. Adventurists who visit Nidderdale’s How Stean Gorge can enjoy the horizontal and vertical underground trails that will see you wading through water, scaling underground waterfalls and sliding through mud.

11. Hang Gliding over Wensleydale Valley

Yorkshire has some of the most stunning countryside across the UK, so what better way to take it all in from the sky? Hang gliding is a recreational air sport in which a pilot flies a light, non-motorised hang glider – and you can do it right here in Yorkshire.

Flights are regularly made over the Yorkshire Dales and the North Yorkshire Moors in the peak season of March – October. The Wensleydale Valley is one of the perfect places to appreciate the moors, peaks and crags of the Yorkshire countryside.

12. White Water Rafting at River Washburn

Does battling the elements whilst water rafting sound like the perfect thrill? Well, you don’t have to jet off to the likes of Canada to enjoy this sport, Yorkshire offers revellers the chance to enjoy guzzling river manoeuvres too.

Lying close to the town of Harrogate, the River Washburn is the perfect for experiencing white water rafting. During the winter, the river becomes a rapid, as the nearby dam releases a 1.5 torrent of water, allowing you to navigate the frothy current with your paddle.