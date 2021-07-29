Jodie Whittaker will step down as the 13th Doctor in Autumn 2022, the BBC has confirmed.

Whittaker broke records when her fist episode as the Doctor in October 2018 was watched by 11.5 million viewers, the show’s biggest audience in almost a decade.

She said in a statement: "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes, I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life."

She added: "I know change can be scary and none of us know what's out there. That's why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly."

The BBC are yet to announce her replacement with speculation rife ahead of the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.

Who are the celebrities in line to replace Jodie Whittaker in one of the most iconic roles in British television?

Jodie Whittaker (Ian West/PA)

– Olly Alexander

The Years and Years singer has been named bookmaker Coral’s favourite to play the Time Lord, with odds of 4/1.

Alexander, 31, has enjoyed a breakthrough year in which he launched an acting career with a starring role in Channel 4’s hit drama It’s A Sin.

However, his manager recently released a statement dismissing reports, which said: “Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation.”

– Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel created and starred in I May Destroy You (Ian West/PA)

Coral is offering odds of 8/1 for Coel to take up the part.

The London-born star is best known for the hit BBC series I May Destroy You, which she created, co-directed and starred in.

She also created the Bafta-winning comedy Chewing Gum for E4, which was based on her play, Chewing Gum Dreams.

Coel, who is also a poet, has starred in the BBC and Netflix thriller Black Earth Rising.

– Richard Ayoade

Ayoade starred in The IT Crowd (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade has also been linked with the role.

The actor, television presenter, filmmaker and comedian is 12/1 to land the part, according to Coral.

The 44-year-old is known for appearing in programmes including The Crystal Maze, Travel Man and Gadget Man.

He has also directed the films Submarine and The Double.

– Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Waller-Bridge had a hit with Fleabag (Matt Crossick/PA)

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been named among the frontrunners for the part, with Coral offering odds of 25/1.

Waller-Bridge was previously linked with the role prior to Whittaker being announced as the first female Doctor but she dismissed the speculation at the time.

However, Waller-Bridge, 36, reportedly did say that it would be “cool” to play the part.

– Kris Marshall

Kris Marshall has been linked with the job previously (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Media reports have also tipped My Family and Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall for the role.

The actor, 48, was also linked with the job in 2017 after Peter Capaldi left the programme.

He has odds of 6/1.

– David Harewood

David Harewood previously appeared in Homeland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Homeland actor David Harewood, 55, could also be in the frame to land the part.

Speculation in the media has touted the Birmingham-born star as a potential successor to Whittaker.