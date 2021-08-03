A VISITOR attraction welcomed record numbers in June despite being forced to adapt its operations during the pandemic.

City Cruises York welcomed more than 28,000 passengers - the highest number carried in the month of June for 11 years.

The success follows several changes brought in to reduce transmission of the virus, including staff temperature checks, face masks, improved cleaning, hand sanitiser stations and encouraging contactless payments.

City Cruises has now been nominated for The Press Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Award.

The attraction offers sightseeing, dining, self-drive - with 14 boats - and private hire cruises on the River Ouse. The pandemic led to a shift in customer contact, with pre-bookings now up 30 per cent compared to 2019 through the introduction of a robust booking system.

Employees underwent safety training during the pandemic, alongside the training they undertake prior to working on the river, overseen by Mark Brownbridge who has been with the company for more than 25 years and is responsible for the safety of marine operations on the Ouse.

One aspect of the business which hasn't changed is its customer service. Lynne Wright, sales office manager, said: "I want all our guests to have had a real and memorable experience. We don't think twice about going that extra mile to ensure guests are looked after, even if this means recommending a hotel for a weekend or helping someone plan their wedding proposal - kindness is key, it encourages loyalty and it is a big reason why we get repeat customers."

Online reviews back this up while its customer service has been recognised by the York Tourism Awards, Welcome To Yorkshire and Visit England.

City Cruises' product offering is under constant development. Its sightseeing cruises now run until 4.30pm on some days to be flexible and reactive to guests. The company also offers lunch, afternoon tea and evening dinner cruises across six days a week in high season and four in low season. The catering is prepared on-board by a local provider with a focus on delicious regional produce and local beverages.

In December 2020, the Santa Experience sold out as it provided light relief throughout the pandemic, while, following the third lockdown in March 2021, the self-drive boats saw a 145 per cent rise in 2019 turnover.

Offering Private Hire and Charters which range from corporate events to wedding receptions and from birthday parties to ashes scattering ceremonies, the City Cruises charter team work hard to meet the customer's need and requirement, sourcing specialist wines and even working with local York-based DJs, Casinos, Florists and Decorators to make dreams of the perfect event a reality.