TOURISTS and a woman who offended against a social worker are among those sent to prison by North Yorkshire magistrates recently.
Three tourists turned their day trip to York into a thieving expedition.
David Ion Placintaru, 24, Neckulai Avram, 28, and Albert Dumitru, 18, travelled from their homes in Manchester, to target Boots the Chemists in Monks Cross Shopping Park, York Magistrates Court heard.
They stole 10 boxes of Chanel perfume which together cost £1822.
Placintaru and Avram, both of Thomson Road, Manchester, and Dumitru, of Clarence Road, Manchester, all pleaded guilty to theft.
Placintaru and Avram were each jailed for 16 weeks and Dumitru was jailed for 12 weeks.
All three were also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Sacha Louise Gordon, 30, was jailed for 12 weeks at Scarborough Magistrates Court.
She had sent a false message with intent to annoy or otherwise inconvenient a social worker.
Gordon, of Pavilion Square, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Communications Act.
She must also pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
