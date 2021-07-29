JUST over £2 million has been given to charities to create a sustainable voluntary sector in the Selby area for years to come.
Selby District Council has created the Selby Community Legacy Fund, following an initial £100,000 fund earlier this month, and the annual interest gained from it will make the subsequent grants, meaning that local people can benefit year on year.
The council has appointed Two Ridings Community Foundation, who distribute grants to grassroots community organisations in North and East Yorkshire, to fund local community projects in the area.
Cllr David Buckle, Selby District Council’s lead executive member for communities and economic development, said: “The money will be used to strengthen community activity as well as tackle poverty and stigma, reduce inequality, prevent loneliness and isolation, and improve wellbeing and peoples’ lives. In short, it will bring positive change to whole communities.”
A group who have already benefited from Two Ridings in the area is The Big Communitea, who run a call service offering an listening ear to whoever needs one, to dealing with mental health first aid situations where people are in a serious mental health crisis.
They now can take on more call operators, and a further grant will enable them to secure a physical home base for the charity on Abbey Walk in Selby, offering a drop-in service as well.
Jan Garrill, chief executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation said: “We will reach out to fund grassroots organisations who are reducing poverty and inequalities, improving wellbeing, and bringing purpose to people young and old.
“This fund will create positive change, not just now but forever.”
