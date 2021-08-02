OWNERS of a quirky new boutique B&B knew they were taking a risk when they signed on the dotted line during a global pandemic.

But despite concerns about the coronavirus, the economy and uncertainty about the tourism sector, Jonathan and Anthony Burgoyne-Lewis purchased a York property in July 2020 to chase their dream.

Jonathan and Anthony had lived in the United States for five years, before returning to North Yorkshire in December 2019 specifically to buy and renovate a B&B in York.

The goal was to leverage Jonathan's career in hotel sales and Anthony's financial and interior design background to realise a boutique B&B that is unique and a pleasurable stay for guests.

Due to travel restrictions, and the trend for home renovations, the duo struggled to find tradesmen to complete vast renovation works on the large Victorian property which included the fit-out and installation of ten new bathrooms, decorating 13 rooms, a re-wire for most rooms and the fire safety system, and re-upholstering all rooms.

Against the odds they opened the Bishop & The Bison in Clifton Green in early December - before a further lockdown. The Bishop is a nod to the city's long ecclesiastical heritage, and the Bison is the great wanderer of the Plains that Jonathan and Anthony visited in the States.

The works had cost more than anticipated, and Government rules meant the owners did not qualify for support under the Covid-19 support initiatives.

With the new year, 2021, came the arrival of some grants from local government, and the revised furlough rules allowed the owners to claim their first income since leaving the States.

With restrictions lifting in May 2021, the owners drummed up business and have made a strong start, attracting more than 1,100 followers on Instagram, excellent reviews on booking websites, and revenue exceeding their original budget for June and July.

To top it off, The Bishop & The Bison has been nominated for a Press Retail, Leisure & Hospitality Business Award.

The owners have also written leaflets about the history on the walk into York from Clifton Green and the role of York in the early history of the founding of the United States.

They have placed carefully chosen art in every room that tells its own story, use fresh flowers in the lobby and dining room, had a mural painted to depict a bishop and a bison in the guests' courtyard, had the property licensed and developed a selection of world gins for guests to savour.

The business employs local students and is a full member of Indie York.